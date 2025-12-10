What to know about Cleveland Guardians latest Rule 5 Draft pick

On the final full day of the 2025 MLB Winter Meetings, front offices gathered to take part in the Rule 5 Draft.

This year's draft allows teams to select players who are not on a 40-man roster who turned professional at age 18 or younger in 2021 or at age 19 or older in 2022. The draft consists of two major league phase rounds and five rounds of a minor league phase. The only teams eligible to participate are those who have open space on their 40-man roster.

The Guardians were given the 21st overall selection, but due to teams having a full 40-man roster, they technically selected 16th.

Prior to the draft, the front office protected four players from being drafted by deciding to select the contracts of infielder Angel Genao, right-handed pitchers Yorman Gómez and Austin Peterson and outfielder Kahlil Watson. Each has performed well in the team's minor league system.

1st Round: Major League Phase - Peyton Pallette, RHP, Chicago White Sox

With their first selection, the Guardians decided to take Pallette, who played for the White Sox's Double-A and Triple-A teams in 2025. He threw in 52 total games out of the bullpen, finishing with a 4.36 ERA. He averaged 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

The 24-year-old still has a lot to showcase to the league, and with Cleveland's track record of developing pitching prospects, he should be able to grow tremendously over the coming years with the Guardians organization.

According to his scouting report, "Pallette works at 94-96 mph and touches 98 with high spin rates on his fastball. He can produce upward of 3,000 rpm on his low-80s downer curveball, but it breaks so much that he has trouble landing it in the zone or getting chases. He still uses four pitches as a reliever, and his changeup and slider both arrive in the mid-80s and grade as average offerings.

Pallette will provide some much-needed depth to the bullpen, something the front office was focused on reinforcing during the week of the Winter Meetings.

2nd Round: Major League Phase - Pass

The Guardians opted to pass in the second round and not select a player.

After the second round, the minor league phase begins.

1st Round: Minor League Phase - Jack Carey, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

The 26-year-old Carey was selected back in the eleventh round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft. He's been a long-time minor league pitcher, bouncing around the High-A and Double-A teams for the Pirates organization.

Across five seasons, he's recorded a 20-11 record through 156 games played. In 237.1 innings pitched, he's got a 4.32 ERA and a strikeout per nine innings mark of 9.5. The only glaring issue is his hits per nine innings, which comes in at 9.1.

It's obvious he has some work to do to become a major league contributor someday, but just like Pallette, this system in Cleveland might be the one to bring the best out of him.

2nd Round: Minor League Phase - Pass

The Guardians opted to pass in the second round and not select a player.

3rd Round: Minor League Phase - Pass

The Guardians opted to pass in the third round and not select a player.

4th Round: Minor League Phase - Pass

The Guardians opted to pass in the fourth round and not select a player.

5th Round: Minor League Phase - Pass

The Guardians opted to pass in the fifth round and not select a player.