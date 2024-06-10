Guardians’ Daniel Schneemann Makes MLB History With Defensive Versatility
Over the past two-plus seasons, the Cleveland Guardians have had a pair of players take on a utility role with the squad.
Tyler Freeman, who has become Cleveland’s mainstay center fielder this year after not playing outfield professionally, has played six positions in MLB since 2022.
David Fry, who has made a considerable case to be named an American League All-Star this season as a designated hitter, also played six positions in his first MLB season last year, while playing five this season.
But another player has already played six positions in his MLB career at an almost unthinkable rate.
Daniel Schneemann, who was promoted to the Guardians from Triple-A Columbus on June 2, has already appeared at six defensive positions for Cleveland in his first six career MLB games. According to Bally Sports Great Lakes, the 27-year-old is the first MLB player to achieve this feat since at least 1906.
Schneemann most recently started in right field in Sunday’s win over the Miami Marlins. On Saturday, he started at shortstop before playing third base and second base for an inning each. The day before, he entered the game as a pinch hitter before playing left field. And the day before that, he got the start in center field.
He made his MLB debut starting at second base on June 2, then made his first appearance at shortstop two days later.
Early on, Schneemann has performed well regardless of his defensive alignment. In 41 total innings in the field, he has recorded 11 assists, seven putouts, and helped turn three double plays.
The utilityman has also performed well at the plate in his first six MLB games, hitting .385 with five hits, one double, one triple, two RBI, five walks, and a 1.171 OPS.