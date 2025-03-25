Guardians Executive Discusses Options for Final Roster Spot
Just because Opening Day is in four days doesn't mean teams around MLB are content with their roster.
Many organizations around the sport have been active in transactions, and the Cleveland Guardians is one of them.
One move they made was trading Tyler Freeman to the Colorado Rockies to reunite with Nolan Jones.
However, this won't be the organization's final move before its first regular-season game. The Guardians still have one more roster spot up for grabs. The question everyone wants to know it, how will that spot be filled?
"We are working through that, that final spot in the position player club. So, it will likely be an internal candidate. Potentially, we could, with the number of IL placements we have, we might recall a player that's already been optioned already."
That said, Antonetti also didn't rule out the possibility of adding a player through a trade or off waivers.
"It's also the time of the year where we are exploring external acquisitions, whether that could be a waiver claim or a small trade."
One internal option that meets all the criteria Antonetti mentions is MiLB Rule 5 draft pick Will Wilson. The 26-year-old has had a phenomenal spring, hitting .303/.333/.485 with an OPS of 818.
Wilson is already in the organization and could provide some depth and versatility to the infield, which was left by Freeman's departure.
One thing is for sure: The Guardians must fill this spot before Thursday, and they're running out of time to do so.
The next day or two should be an active one for Cleveland's front office.
