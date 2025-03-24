Guardians Outfielder in Trouble After Surprising Trade
The Cleveland Guardians swung a surprising trade late last week, acquiring outfielder Nolan Jones in a deal with the Colorado Rockies.
The Guardians definitely needed to shore up their outfielder following the injury to Chase DeLauter, so this is a significant move for the club.
But what does it mean for Cleveland's current players? Well, it could potentially cost one of them his job heading into the 2025 MLB season.
Jones is a left-handed bat who will likely be platooning with righty Jhonkensy Noel in right field, which kind of leaves Will Brennan in a lurch. Initially, Brennan was supposed to serve as the Guardians' lefty against right-handed pitchers, but now, that may have changed.
Zack Meisel of The Athletic has revealed that while Brennan was initially told he made the roster, the Jones trade could have altered things.
"Also: Will Brennan had been told he made the Opening Day roster. Then, the Guardians acquired Nolan Jones in a deal that came together quickly," Meisel posted on X. "Now, Brennan's Opening Day roster spot is in question. Guardians still sorting out how the pieces all fit."
Brennan struggled at the dish in 2024, slashing .264/.309/.388 with eight home runs and 30 RBI over 353 plate appearances. He posted an OPS of .734 against righties. Jones was actually worse, slashing .227/.321/.320 with three homers and 28 RBI across 297 trips to the dish while OPSing a meager .685 versus right-handed pitching.
However, Jones was terrific in 2023, registering a .931 OPS through 424 plate appearances. Cleveland is obviously hoping to revitalize him, and remember: the Guardians actually drafted Jones back in 2016 before trading him for Juan Brito in 2022.
Brennan hasn't done nearly enough to protect his job, so there seems to be a good chance he will be the odd man out before opening day.
