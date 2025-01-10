Cleveland Guardians Receive Major Respect In Recent Poll
The Cleveland Guardians have built a strong reputation in the player development department over the last few decades.
Very few organizations in baseball can consistently do what Cleveland does, and a recent poll from MiLB.com supports this.
MLB executives were recently asked a range of questions about the opposing team's farm system and top prospects, and the Guardians were recognized in almost every category.
Starting with receiving four percent of the votes, indicating that the Guardians had the best farm system in baseball.
However, the Guardians were not the only AL Central team to receive recognition as having a top system. The Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox each received more votes than Cleveland, signing the promise that they could also have a very bright young future.
The Boston Red Sox were recognized as having the top farm system, with the majority of votes at 32 percent, and the Tampa Bay Rays were not far behind them with 20 percent of the vote.
Multiple executives also viewed the Guardians as having the most underrated fram system.
Sure, they have some well-known prospects, such as Travis Bazzana and Chase DeLauter, but prospects, such as Jaison Chourio, support Cleveland's under-the-radar minor leaguers as well.
When it comes to which system is the best at developing pitchers, the Guardians received the most votes. Pitching development has been the organization's sweet spot for years, so it's not shocking that they're so well recognized in this area.
When it comes to player development, it all starts with identifying which prospects to add to the system. The Guardians received votes for being one of the best organizations in drafting players and being the best at identifying talent on the international free agency market.
One area where the Guardians received the most votes, which they probably aren't too happy about, is the system that hoards their prospects the most. Cleveland came in at second in this category.
Overall, Cleveland has built the roster on homegrown talent and players acquired early in the minor league career. Yes, it would be nice if they spent a little more for free agents, but it's the player development that is the reason they reached the playoffs two times in the last three seasons.