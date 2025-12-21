Cleveland Guardians division rival snags sought-after international star

Cleveland fans woke up to a bit of disappointment on Sunday.

As announced by Jeff Passan, highly sought-after slugger Munetaka Murakami has officially decided where he wants to play baseball in MLB. The 25-year-old signed with the Chicago White Sox on a two-year, $34 million contract. For the White Sox, they're looking to put people in seats and potentially start a rebuild, with Murakami setting the stage for such events to occur.

Throughout the 2025-26 offseason, many analysts and baseball professionals have been intrigued by where Murakami would end up. He was expected to get a major contract from a big market organization, but fielding concerns limited his chances to find a fit somewhere.

However, he's got elite power, something the White Sox took note of.

BREAKING: Third baseman Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $34 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Murakami, 25, is the single-season home run champion in Japan and will bring his prodigious power to a rebuilding White Sox team. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 21, 2025

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound left-handed hitter comes to MLB with elite exit velocity. In the 2023 World Baseball Classic, he knocked an eye-popping 115.1 mph home run that took the spotlight. He's also known for hitting balls well over that 115 mph mark, with a maximum velocity of 116.5 mph in the 2025 season. That places him in the 90th percentile.

In eight seasons of play in Nippon Professional Baseball, he slashed a line of .273/.394/.550 for an OPS of .945. Not only has he been able to showcase his power at the plate, but also been able to get on base.

The past three seasons, he's unfortunately had a jump in strikeout rate, over 25% in each season, which is something he'll have to work on.

He'll have to adjust to the MLB game, especially with his tendencies to swing and miss, but if he can, he's got a chance to become a legitimate contender for one of the best power hitters in the league.

He's a good hitter, but his fielding is where many MLB teams were feeling most hesitant. He'll reportedly play first base for the White Sox.

Going to a division rival will have the Guardians take on Murakami multiple times each season, making it a bit uncomfortable for Cleveland's fanbase to swallow, especially considering his relatively inexpensive deal.

The MLB offseason continues as multiple free agents still remain on the market. The Guardians and many other teams across the league will monitor situations involving trades as well, as Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte and Cardinals utility man Brendan Donovan have had their names in conversations.

Cleveland's front office will more than likely remain put, especially due to such talented prospects that are itching for major league time in 2026 and 2027.

While many fans are calling for owner Paul Dolan to start spending, the best-case scenario for the Guardians may be to stay put and utilize the internal talent they have to not overshadow or stunt development.

The first chance to see some of these youngsters in action, including the likes of Chase DeLauter, George Valera and potentially Travis Bazzana, comes in February with Spring Training. The Guardians open up action on Saturday, Feb. 21, with first pitch set for 3:05 p.m. EST against the Cincinnati Reds.