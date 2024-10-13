Guardians Have Tough Roster Decision To Make Before Playing Yankees In ALCS
The celebrations are over following the Cleveland Guardians ALDS victory in Game 5 on Saturday, and their attention now turns to facing the New York Yankees in the ALCS.
Cleveland will face the American League's number-one seed, and it must make an important and tough decision about its roster.
The Guardians decided to carry 14 position players and 12 pitchers heading into the ALDS. Stephen Vogt said this decision gave them defensive flexibility and allowed them to rely on their primary bullpen arms in a five-game series.
But the ALCS is a best-of-seven series. Will Cleveland keep its current roster makeup, or will it add another pitcher and drop a position player?
It would make the most sense for the Guardians to add another pitcher to the roster to play the Yankees.
First, Cleveland opted to carry one less pitcher in the ALDS because they had a fully rested rotation and bullpen after the first-round bye. Also, the Guardians used eight pitchers to win Game 5 against the Detroit Tigers, and they only have 48 hours before Game 1 of the ALCS starts.
If the Guardians add another pitcher, Ben Lively, Pedro Avila, and Nick Sandlin are likely candidates for the roster.
But again, adding one of these players means a position player must be removed.
Angel Martinez wasn't initially on the ALDS roster but was added after Tyler Freeman suffered an oblique injury. This makes him a possible nominee to be the add man out. However, Jhonkensy Noel is coming off a tough series where he went 0-for-13 from the plate with five strikeouts. So, he could be someone the Guardians look to substitute, too.
This will become clear on Monday when Stephen Vogt submits his lineup card and confirms his roster. But these are definitely the conversations he and the front office are having Sunday morning.