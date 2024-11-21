Guardians Hit With Discouraging Prediction In MLB Offseason
The Cleveland Guardians have some holes to fill this offseason, but they may not have the financial resources to actually take care of them.
Guardians fans are hoping that the organization will make a couple of big moves to bolster the team's World Series chances heading into 2025, but that may be wishful thinking.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter projected every team's starting lineup for next season, and he has Cleveland's squad looking awfully similar to this past year.
As a matter of fact, it's identical, which could be a sobering reality check for the Guardians faithful.
"It's unlikely the Guardians will make any splashy offseason additions, and if they do, it will likely be to fortify the starting rotation," Reuter wrote. "That said, a full season of Lane Thomas and the September emergence of Kyle Manzardo still raises their offensive outlook for 2025."
Cleveland won 92 games and captured the AL Central division crown in 2024. It also made it all the way to the ALCS, where it fell to the New York Yankees in five games.
It's very clear that the Guardians need to make some additions in order to truly establish themselves. However, Cleveland ranks 23rd in payroll for a reason.
The Guardians could ultimately make some shrewd trades here and there for players still under club control, but those moves are obviously easier said than done.
Cleveland needs another bat or two, and it obviously has to improve its starting rotation, which was among the worst in baseball this past season.
But whether or not the Guardians do any of that remains to be seen.