Cleveland Guardians Identified As Trade Deadline Buyers
The MLB trade deadline will be in just over two weeks, and the Cleveland Guardians still have obvious holes on their roster that need to be filled if they hope to be a playoff contender.
However, Cleveland’s front office always makes calculated moves and typically relies on its farm system to upgrade its big league team. This has left some uncertainty surrounding what Cleveland could do leading up to the deadline.
Mandy Bell of MLB.com revealed that the Guardians could be in “buy” mode leading up until the deadline. This is what she had to say about Cleveland’s deadline approach and potential position target.
“Maybe Cleveland needs to take away from its plentiful bullpen depth in order to secure a deal, but aside from that, the team doesn’t have many Major League trade chips it’d be willing to consider moving anyway. If the Guardians can put together a solid prospect package for a team with a decent starting pitcher who can help their Major League rotation or a Major League-ready impact bat (probably in right field or maybe shortstop), they know they need to do it. This club has already surprised the baseball world by entering the All-Star break with the best record in the American League. It doesn’t want to spoil this possibility of contention.”
The Guardians have a window of contention opening at the same time as two other teams in their division, the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins. Cleveland needs to take advantage of this and go make the necessary upgrades at the deadline, even if that means separating with one of their top prospects for a proven big league player.