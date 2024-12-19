Guardians Insider Discusses Trade Rumors Surrounding All-Star
The Josh Naylor trade rumors don't seem to be going away anytime soon.
After the initial report that the Cleveland Guardians were open to moving him this offseason, there's been nonstop chatter about possible destinations, mock trades, and whether or not it would be a good move for Cleveland.
Mandy Bell, Guardians beat reporter for MLB.com, made an appearance on MLB Radio on Sirius XM and discussed the recent rumors and how she believes the situation will play out.
"I do think that it would make more sense to hang on to him until the trade deadline next year. I know, obviously, he'd become a quick rental for a team. But even still, it seems that it makes more sense," said Bell.
"If you're giving up Josh Naylor, you have to make sure that it's going to make the team better because this offense needs help. Yeah, he wasn't as consistent maybe this year as he was the year before. But that's a 30-homer bat right there, and they don't have many of those in this offense. So, if you're going to give that up, whatever you're getting in return, it has to be making the greater overall good of the team better than having him in that lineup as a threat behind Jose Ramirez"
What Mandy outlines here is precisely the mindset the front office should have when considering the pros and cons of a Naylor deal.
The only way a Josh Naylor trade makes sense is if it somehow makes the major league roster better. If any deal on the table would be a step back for the Guardians in 2025, then Cleveland is better off keeping him on the roster.
It will be interesting to see what moves the Guardians make from now until spring training.
Will they go get another bat? Can they convince another starting pitcher to come to Cleveland? Will Naylor be a member of the Guardians in 2025?