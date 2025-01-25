Guardians Star Currently 'On The Cusp' Of Reaching Hall of Fame
Who deserves to be in the Baseball Hall of Fame has always been and will always be a hotly debated topic. The recent election of the newest members reignited this conversation over the last few weeks.
Looking at the current players in MLB, some are easily locks, and others may still need to do more to be considered for this honor.
Matt Snyder of CBS Sports currently evaluated which active MLB players are on track to reach Cooperstown.
The one member of the Cleveland Guardians who appeared on this list was Jose Ramirez, who Snyder believes is "on the cusp" of being a Hall of Famer at this point in his career.
"He's 21st in JAWS at third, just behind Arenado, Evan Longoria and Machado, respectively. Ramírez has finished second in MVP voting once, third twice, fourth once, fifth once and sixth once. He has exactly 1,500 hits with 364 doubles, 255 homers, 864 RBI, 898 runs and 243 steals with a 130 OPS and .279 average," wrote Snyder.
Ramirez is a generational talent who has been one of the most consistent players in baseball since his debut in 2014. However, this position is fair, considering what the Hall of Fame voters clearly value in their decisions.
Ramirez has finished in the top six in the MVP race six times and in the top three three times.
J-Ram has been in the playoffs six times with Cleveland but is still waiting for that magical season where his team wins it all.
While Ramirez may be at risk of not reaching the Hall of Fame right now, one would think he would eventually be voted in based on his individual stats alone.
However, this debate can continue for years. Right now, Ramirez and the Guardian should focus on winning a World Series, which would substantially increase Ramirez's chances of being inducted into the Hall of Fame.