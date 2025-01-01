Guardians Superstar Given Historical Prediction For 2025 Season
The 2024 season was full of broken records and historical performances for the Cleveland Guardians.
Unfortunately, Jose Ramirez was just short of joining one of MLB's elite clubs: the 40/40 club (40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season).
It's a new year, though, and anything can happen during the 2025 season. MLB.com even predicted J-Ram to finally reach this mark next season.
"José Ramírez has always wanted to hit this milestone, but coming up one home run short in 2024 has to leave him desperate for his next chance to do it," wrote the article.
"The All-Star third baseman worked against Father Time this past year, nearly doubling his stolen base total from the last few seasons. The more he ages, the smarter he gets on the base paths, and if Cleveland can pick up another power bat to add some more protection behind him in the lineup, Ramírez could get another crack at joining the exclusive club."
A 40/40 season for Ramirez is not that wild of a prediction, given just how close he was to accomplishing this feat in 2024. He finished last season with 39 home runs and 41 stolen bases, a career-high in both categories.
Take away a couple of incredible catches by the Boston Red Sox and a rain-out to cancel the season's final game, and J-Ram would definitely have hit this mark.
As mentioned, Ramirez is up against Father Time as he tries to join this elite club. It won't be easy, but J-Ram has been overlooked his entire career. So, he'll likely just use that as motivation to accomplish this.