Guardians Superstar Comes Just Short Of Incredible MLB History
Jose Ramirez has had MVP-level seasons in the past. However, 2024 has arguably been the best year of his 11-season career.
The Cleveland Guardians superstar was on a quest to be just the seventh player in MLB history to record a 40/40 season (40 home runs and 40 steals) and the second player to have a 40/40/40 season (40 home runs, 40 steals, 40 doubles).
Unfortunately, Ramirez came up short. The Guardians-Astros series finale was canceled on Sunday afternoon due to inclement weather. J-Ram won't get another regular season at bat, so history has to wait until next year.
Ramirez's year officially ends with 39 home runs, 41 steals, and 39 doubles. He simply couldn't have been closer to achieving this incredible feat. Jose even recorded his 39th home run and double in Cleveland's loss to the Astros on Saturday.
Here's the thing, it wasn't just the cancellation of the final game of the season that robbed Jose of history. We can look back to the first series and first month of the year to see two more potential home runs that could possibly have placed Ramirez on this elite list.
On March 30 against the Oakland Athletics, Ramirez hit a fly ball out to deep center field that had enough distance to clear the fence. However, A's outfielder JJ Bledey timed it up perfectly and stole a home run away with a tremendous catch.
Then, on August 15, the Guardians were at Fenway Park to take on the Boston Red Sox. Ramirez hit another shot out to right field, but Wilyer Abreau reached up and grabbed the ball just before it went over the wall. Later in the series, Abreu came up with another incredible catch, which would have easily been extra bases.
There are two plays that could easily have put Ramirez at 41 home runs.
From canceled games to home run robberies, Ramirez couldn't have come closer to a 40/40 season. Hopefully, we can see him J-Ram set this history when he's back with the team in 2025.