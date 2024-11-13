Guardians Superstar In Elite Company Following Fifth Silver Slugger Award
There aren't many players in baseball who have been as dominant and consistent as Jose Ramirez has been for the Cleveland Guardians since he entered the league more than a decade ago.
One of the parts of J-Ram's game that makes him a superstar player in this league is his offensive production year in and year out, and he continues to get recognition from his peers and opposing managers for this.
Ramirez was nominated for a Silver Slugger award a few weeks back. On Tuesday, it was officially announced that Ramirez had won his fifth career Silver Slugger Award.
Following his latest accolade, Ramirez also puts himself in elite company. Only two other basemen have won more Silver Sluggers than Ramirez during their careers: Wade Boggs (eight) and Mike Schmidt (six), per MLBStats on X.
The Silver Slugger winner is determined by a vote from managers and coaches across baseball, who consider a number of statistics, including hits, batting average, and power stats such as OPS, OPS+, and home runs.
Ramirez finished the season with a .279/.352/.504 slash line and a .856 OPS. This includes a career-high 39 doubles and tying a career-high 39 home runs.
When looking at J-Ram's numbers were compared to the other finalists among American League third basemen, there was no question that Ramirez would win the award.
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers had another outstanding season but still finished with fewer home runs, a lower OPS, and 30 fewer total hits than Ramirez.
Another typical contender for this award is Houston Astors' Alex Bregman. However, he seemingly had a down year (for his standards), finishing with just 26 home runs and a .768 OPS.
Ramirez is showing no signs of slowing down and will look to make more MLB history in 2025 with a possible sixth Silver Slugger award.