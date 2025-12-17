Grading the Cleveland Guardians' 2025 offseason bullpen additions

Sometimes it's tough being a fan of the Cleveland Guardians.

And for many, this offseason has pushed them to their limits.

Across the many months that have not passed in the 2025 MLB offseason, including the Winter Meetings, the front office has failed to make many additions to the roster. With superstars on the trade block and notable names spotlighting the free agent market, the team has decided against bringing any into the clubhouse.

Instead, they opted to sign and purchase bullpen depth, many of whom are going to be projects for the coaching staff to attempt to develop. In total, they signed four bullpen arms, three to the major league roster and one to the minors.

Those right-handed arms are Colin Holderman, Connor Brogdon, Peyton Pallette and Jack Carey.

But, the question is: how do these additions to both the major and minor league rosters grade out?

Colin Holderman (RHP) - Grade: C+

For just $1.5 million, the Guardians were able to sign Holderman, snatching him away from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 6-foot-6, towering right-hander joins the team on a friendly contract and high ceiling.

In 2025, he was rough, but he's got the knack for causing players to swing and miss. His Whiff% comes in at 25.8% which is above average and his fastball velocity is in the 90th percentile at 97.3.

In years past, he's been an effective pitcher, with marks of 3.16 in the ERA department in 2024 and 3.86 in 2023. If he can return to that calibre and stay healthy, he can be a great reliever for the team.

But for now, his productivity is in question, which is why he grades out at a high C.

Connor Brogdon (RHP) - Grade: C

For just 900k, the Guardians signed Brogdon.

The 30-year-old veteran possesses a career ERA of 4.36, with his highest mark in a season occurring just last year. Since 2023, he's also had a negative pWAR while on the mound.

But, there are some nice spots.

He's in the 92nd percentile in extension, and well above average in Chase% and Whiff%, while also being in the 69th percentile in Fastball Velo. It's obvious he has the tools to be a good bullpen arm, it's just putting it together.

He grades out lower than Holderman, mainly since he's struggled so heavily recently, bouncing around the majors and minors without a chance to really find his footing.

However, he's got a chance to be saved by the coaching of Carl Willis.

Peyton Pallette (RHP) - Grade: B

It's hard not to get a little excited about Pallette, whom the Guardians purchased in the Rule-5 Draft.

The young, 24-year-old is a very intriguing prospect. Across his time in the minors last season, he put together an ERA of 4.06 in 52 games. For a bullpen arm, that's a bit high, but he averaged an eye-catching 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings.

The former No. 14 prospect in the White Sox's system also only allowed a 33% hard-hit rate last season.

He's got an intriguing fastball that sits from 93-96 mph and can climb up to 99, with a curveball and changeup as well. His curveball is an area of concern as he tries to locate some consistency with it, but all he really needs is good coaching and a bit of confidence.

He grades out at a solid B, mainly due to his age and the way in which the front office picked him up.

Jack Carey (RHP) - Grade: C-

Another former Pirate joins the organization, but this time from the minor league phase of the Rule-5 Draft.

Carey's an interesting player, who, like Pallette, had a strong 2025 season but just didn't fit where they were. The only difference between the two is that the development and path for growth seem a bit faster for Pallette.

Carey played both High-A and Double-A last season, finishing the year with a 3.63 ERA.

At 26 years old, his time is somewhat ticking to reach a productive ceiling, especially for the major league level.

Cleveland may be hoping he can be another project pitcher that turns out to be decent out of the bullpen, but it's just hard to tell with four straight seasons of bouncing around the lower levels of the minors.

However, he didn't cost the Guardians much by being snagged in the minor league portion.