Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez Makes MLB History With Unique Stat
Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez has enjoyed one of the best years of his MLB career this season, and while his traditional numbers are impressive, a deeper dive into Ramirez's stats show just how phenomenal he has really been in 2024.
Take this number, for example.
Ramirez registered 180 total bases with two strikes during the regular season, which is the most since the stat started being tracked in 1988, per OptaSTATS.
The next closest is Alex Rodriguez, who recorded 162 total bases with the Seattle Mariners back in 1996.
On the 2024 campaign overall, Ramirez slashed .279/.335/.537 with 39 home runs, 39 doubles and 118 RBI over 682 plate appearances. He also stole 41 basses.
The third baseman earned his sixth All-Star selection as a result of his efforts.
Speaking of hitting with two strikes, Ramirez posted an .873 OPS in those situations. Going a bit further, he logged an .869 OPS on 1-2 counts and was absolutely incredible with full counts, slashing .394/.523/.803.
The 32-year-old was one of the best players in baseball all season long, and had it not been for Aaron Judge's historic season for the New York Yankees, Ramirez would have been one of the MVP frontrunners in the American League.
Ramirez has logged a trio of top-three finishes in MVP voting, finishing as high as second in 2020.
The Dominican native boasts a career slash line of .279/.352/.504.
The Guardians won the AL Central division title and finished with the No. 2 seed going into the MLB playoffs. They have notched a bye in the Wild Card Series as a result.