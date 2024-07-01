Cleveland Guardians Land Bo Bichette in Shocking 3-Team Blockbuster Proposal
The Cleveland Guardians have been one of the best teams in baseball all season long. As of right now, they actually are tied for the best record in the American League.
While the Guardians have had an impressive season so far, there are many ways they could improve. That is what makes the MLB trade deadline later this month so intriguing.
One area that Cleveland could consider making a push to acquire an upgrade is at shortstop.
With that in mind, there are a few different targets that could make sense. However, there are none that would be better additions than Toronto Blue Jays star shortstop Bo Bichette.
Bleacher Report has suggested a massive three-team blockbuster trade that would land Bichette with the Guardians.
Here is what the trade that they suggested would look like:
Houston Astros Receive: 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (from TOR), RHP Chris Bassitt (from TOR), OF Kevin Kiermaier (from TOR), LHP Parker Messick (from CLE)
Cleveland Guardians Receive: SS Bo Bichette (from TOR), LHP Yusei Kikuchi (from TOR), C Danny Jansen (from TOR), OF Colin Barber (from HOU)
Toronto Blue Jays Receive: RHP Cristian Javier (from HOU), OF Chase DeLauter (CLE No. 1 prospect), OF Jacob Melton (HOU No. 1 prospect), SS Brice Matthews (HOU No. 3 prospect), RHP Daniel Espino (CLE No. 4 prospect), RHP Jake Bloss (HOU No. 5 prospect)
In this article, the only portion that is going to be looked at is Cleveland being able to get Bichette.
So far during the 2024 season with the Blue Jays, Bichette has played in 70 games. He has hit .234/.287/.336 to go along with four home runs and 28 RBI. Bichette has missed some time due to injury.
At 26 years old, Bichette has massive potential. His numbers aren't quite where they should be, but there is no question that he has the talent to reach his ceiling.
Giving up DeLauter, Espino, and Messick would be a lot to get Bichette. However, he would be a long-term fit and does fit the Guardians' timeline as well.
All of that being said, this would be an absolutely wild trade to see happen. If it's available, Cleveland should consider pursuing it. Bichette would be a perfect target for the Guardians at the deadline.