Guardians' Magic Weakening After ALCS Game 4 Loss To Yankees
Has the clock finally struck 12 on the Cleveland Guardians?
Following a thrilling comeback win over the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALCS, the Guardians fell by a score of 8-6 in Game 4 on Friday night, as the Yankees took a 3-1 series lead to put Cleveland on the brink of elimination.
To put it bluntly, Gavin Williams' start did not go all that well for the Guardians, as he lasted just 2.1 innings and surrendered three runs on three hits. He gave up a two-run home run to Juan Soto and then coughed up a solo shot to Austin Wells.
Even the great Cade Smith was mortal, as Giancarlo Stanton smashed three-run blast off of the dominant rookie in the sixth inning. It probably would have been wiser to walk the scorching Stanton with first base open, but the Guardians opted to pitch to him and paid the price.
Cleveland nearly pulled off another comeback, roaring back from a 6-2 deficit by scoring three runs in the seventh inning and then another in the eighth to the tie the game.
But then, Emmanuel Clase faltered yet again, as the Yankees regained the lead in the ninth inning.
Even Cleveland's bullpen, which was historically great during the regular season, has been in rough shape, which is a microcosm of how things have gone for the Guardians in the ALCS.
Cleveland will only get one more game at Progressive Field in this series. If the Guardians win Game 5 at home, they will then have to win Games 6 and 7 at Yankee Stadium, which is a tall task, to say the least.
In MLB playoff history, 27.5 percent of teams that have won a Game 3 after trailing 2-0 in a best-of-seven series have rallied to win the series. However, only 14 teams have ever rallied from a 3-1 deficit. The 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers were the last team to do it.
Cleveland has been overcoming adversity all season long. Now, the Guardians will have to reel off three straight wins in a fashion they have not done all year.