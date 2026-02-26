Why Kyle Manzardo Could Be The Key To Cleveland Guardians Success in 2026

The Cleveland Guardians enter the 2026 season as one of the teams that can claim the American League Central division.

One of the factors is first basemen Kyle Manzardo and his ability to avoid the dreaded “sophomore slump."

His rookie season was a tale of two halves, following the all-star break Manzardo showed the consistency the Guards brass expected. Manzardo became more patient at the plate as his walk rate improved from 9.3% to 12.9%.

This approach not only saw the increase in walks, but his batting average jumped from .217 to .256 as did his slugging percentage increased .422 to .473.

He was also above the league average in weighted runs created plus (wRC+), which measures a player’s total offensive value compared to the league average. Manzardo in the second half of ’25 had a 172 wRC+, which is 72% higher than the league average. The increase in offensive production from Manzardo in the second half helped the Guardians make history erasing a 15.5 game deficit.

Stepping Up in 2026

For the Guardians to be serious contenders in 2026 they need Manzardo the continue his development from the back half of ’25. “I think he’s just tapping into who he could be,” stated Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt. Vogt is excited to in what he sees in Manzardo this spring, as he added around strength and agility in the off season.

“He said he feels faster, he feels quicker. A lot of times when you put on strength, you do get fathers and quicker,” added Vogt.

It is important that Manzardo can lock down the first base position, this will help the Guards but more importantly will add longevity for his career.

“Our plan this season is to play Kyle 4 or 5 days a week at first base,” Vogt stated.

The Guards manager stated that with the improvements that he has witnessed from Manzardo will help the team’s success. It will allow the Guards to give players a DH day instead of taking their bat out of the lineup.

"He said he feels faster, he feels quicker. And a lot of times when you put on strength, you do get faster and quicker."



More from Vogt on #Guardians Kyle Manzardo's muscle gain, plus Vogt's mindset on how playing him more at 1B sets Cleveland up for success: https://t.co/772GvfF8QW pic.twitter.com/dGHP81gC7p — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) February 17, 2026

While many will look at Jose Ramirez or Steven Kwan as the key to the Guards success it might lean more on Manzardo and his ability to lock down first base.

To be the everyday first basemen, Mando will need to demonstrate his defensive improvement. If he can live up to Vogt’s belief in him the club would be in a better spot to defend their Central division crown.