Cleveland Guardians Make History With Record-Setting Game vs Dodgers
The Cleveland Guardians lost two out of three to the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, dropping the final two games of the series.
However, in the process, the Guardians were a unique part of history.
On Sunday, the announced temperature for the first pitch was 103 degrees, tying a record for the hottest game in Dodger Stadium history, via Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue. The stadium was built in 1962.
The temperature on Sunday is also believed to have peaked at 104 degrees during batting practice, although there is no official record of it.
While Cleveland definitely deserves props for braving the sweltering elements, it put forth yet another pitiful offensive performance in the defeat.
The Guardians failed to score a run in the 4-0 loss and managed just five runs over the course of the entire three-game set.
As a matter of fact, Cleveland has totaled only six runs across its last four games overall. The Guardians went 1-3 in those contests.
Fortunately for Cleveland, the rest of the AL Central has not exactly been lighting it up, either. In spite of the Guardians' maddening inconsistency, they still hold a two-and-a-half game lead (three in the loss column) over the Kansas City Royals for first place in the division. The Minnesota Twins are five games behind.
Since getting off to a 36-17 start, Cleveland has gone a pedestrian 45-45. Even worse, since peaking at 51-26 in June, the Guardians have gone just 30-36.
Cleveland will get some relief—both from the heat and potentially in terms of performance—when it opens a three-game series with the league-worst Chicago White Sox in the Windy City on Monday.