Guardians Manager Explains Difficult ALCS Roster Decisions
The Cleveland Guardians went into the ALDS with an extra position player and one less pitcher because of their five-day bye in the first round of the postseason. However, the organization made a key adjustment leading up to the ALCS against the New York Yankees and added another arm to the bullpen.
Cleveland's roster change before Game 1 of the ALCS included adding RHP pitcher Pedro Avila and taking UTL Angel Martinez off. During his pregame media availability, Stephen Vogt explained Cleveland's rationale for this move.
"We talked through a lot of different options. We have a number of pitchers that could have been added to the roster. We knew we wanted to do 13 and 13," said Vogt.
"For us, we've had a number of guys step up and been great, and these conversations are not easy. They're not fun. But just adding Pedro to the bullpen, he has the ability to throw a lot of pitches on back-to-back days and give us some length at times. We went around and around a lot, and we left some very good people off this roster. That's unfortunately what happens this time of year."
While Vogt does allude to these choices not being easy, it's not necessarily a surprising one.
The Guardians used almost their entire bullpen to win Game 5 of the ALDS, and the ALCS schedule has fewer off days between games, too. They will need another arm in the bullpen that throws multiple innings in back-to-back days, and Avila has plenty of experience doing that for the Guardians this year.