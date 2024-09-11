Guardians Manager Has Seen This Key Difference In Lane Thomas
The Cleveland Guardians acquired Lane Thomas at the deadline with the intention that he could provide their outfield position group with a stable bat in the lineup. Thomas is a proven major league hitter who had been red hot leading up to the trade.
Thomas' start to his Guardians tenure did not start off well. However, the 29-year-old has silently reversed the narrative of his season with the Guardians and has been one of Cleveland's best hitters over the last two weeks.
Vogt believes there's two part to Thomas' turnaround, with the key difference being his mindset at the plate.
"I don't really know, it just looks more like him. I think when he was first here, he was a little indecisive. [But] he's on the fastball. He's looking for hits pitches. He's being more aggressive. He's starting to get a lot more confidence, and it just looks cleaner. That's the best way I can describe it."
Cleveland's manager also noted a few mechanical changes he's observed with Thomas' swings as well.
"He's getting his swings off. He's getting his hips going. His hands are flying. Man, he hits the ball had."
Whatever change Thomas made, he needs to stick with it moving forward.
He's currently hitting .326/.380/.609, including three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 15 games. One of those homers was a three-run shot in the Guardians' win over the Chicago White Sox that essentially put the game out of reach for them.
This is the type of hitter the Guardians had in mind when they traded for Thomas at the deadline. Hopefully, he can keep this hot streak going into the postseason.