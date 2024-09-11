Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Manager Provides Injury Update On Ben Lively

Stephen Vogt says Ben Lively suffered a "contusion" after the Cleveland Guardians pitcher was hit with a line drive.

Tommy Wild

Sep 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Ben Lively (39) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Ben Llively's start was cut short on Tuesday night as the Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher was hit in the leg by a line drive. The Guardians went on to take a 5-0 win over the Chicago White Sox, but everyone's focused turned to Lively after the game.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt provided a breif update on his condition in his postgame media availablity.

"He's sore, he's really sore, but everything checked out fine in examine. So, it's just a contusion. Probably just a really bad charley horse is the best way to describe it," said Vogt.

With all of this being said, Vogt admitted he was not sure whether or not Lively underwent x-rays on his leg.

This is great news, considering the scene that transpired on the field after Lively was hit. The starting pitcher immediately fell to the ground in pain, and it took him a while to get up. It was hard to tell if the ball hit him in the thigh or higher up on the leg or more towards his hip where there is more bone.

Eventually, Lively was able to get up and was helped to the dugout. He did end up putting limited weight on the leg and took the final few steps on his own.

Ben Lively throws a pitch
While this is encouraging news for Lively as of now, let's hope this injury doesn't force him on the injured list down the line. While the 32-year-old has been shaky in his last few starts, he's still been one of the Guardians' most reliable and consistent pitchers all season. Cleveland will need Lively in some capacity for the playoffs.

