Guardians Manager Provides Injury Update On All-Star Outfielder
Steven Kwan was originally in the Cleveland Guardians' lineup on Friday night. However, the All-Star left fielder was a late scratch with what the team called "back soreness," and Daniel Scheemann took his place in the lineup and in the field.
Stephen Vogt said after the game that Kwan would get more tests done, and they'd know more on Saturday. Cleveland's manager provided an update on Kwan's injury and said they're taking everything day by day.
"Kwan had some mid to low back tightness [and] stiffness going on. So, we went and got a scan. It came back good, but he's still pretty sore. So, we're taking it day-by-day so it doesn't turn into anything big," said Vogt ahead of Saturday night's game.
Vogt said this has nothing to do with the hamstring injury that forced Kwan to miss a month earlier in the season. According to Cleveland's manager, this injury occurred during a specific play earlier in the week, and Kwan then communicated the injury with the team.
Perhaps a few days off is what Kwan needs to get healthy and get right at the plate. Since he led off for the American League in the All-Star Game in the middle of July, Kwan has a batting average of just .201 and a .589 OPS.
It hasn't been getting any better for Cleveland's lead-off hitter either, as he has he has a .175/.309/.246 slash line in his last 30 games.
It seems Kwan has avoided a trip to the injured list for now. However, the Guardians are going to need a healthy version of their Gold Glove left fielder if they want to make a deep playoff run this October.