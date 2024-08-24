Cleveland Guardians May Have Shot at Stealing Cubs' Star After All
Ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year, the Cleveland Guardians were linked to a few high-profile players as potential targets. One of those players was Chicago Cubs star first baseman and outfielder Cody Bellinger.
Bellinger ended up staying put with the Cubs, but he does have a chance to opt out of his contract and enter MLB free agency if he chooses to do so.
It has been widely expected that he will stay with Chicago. He has missed time due to injury and has not had the kind of season that he was hoping to produce.
That being said, Bellinger has been playing much better of late and now it's looking possible that he could test free agency.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently hinted that Bellinger might just choose to opt out.
"Bellinger signed a three-year, $80 million deal with the Cubs last winter, one which includes player options for 2025 ($27.5 million) and 2026 ($25 million). Bellinger’s numbers this season have been average (13 homers, .756 OPS), but he’s been better since returning from the IL on July 30, hitting four homers with a .822 OPS in 18 games. A strong finish could prompt him to test the market again this winter."
Should Bellinger choose to opt out, the Guardians pursuing him again would make a ton of sense.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Cubs, Bellinger has played in 99 games. He has hit 13 home runs to go along with 51 RBI, while batting .274/.330/.427.
Those numbers would help fix an offense that has been very poor down the stretch of the season. Cleveland could use more firepower in its lineup.
Bellinger is more than capable of much bigger production than he has shown this season. He hit 26 home runs and drove in 97 RBI last season with Chicago.
All of that being said, the Guardians might very well have a shot at stealing Bellinger from the Cubs this coming offseason. If he opts out of his deal, Cleveland would make sense as one of his top potential landing spots.