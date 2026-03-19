Biggest Unresolved Concern for the Cleveland Guardians Before Opening Day

The decision on what to do with Nolan Jones is hanging over the Cleveland Guardians.

As the 2026 MLB regular season inches closer, the Guardians are going to have to officially decide on whether to move forward with the 27-year-old, or move on from him and allow the team's prospects to pave the way into a new era of Cleveland baseball.

Unfortunately, this year's spring training window hasn't been so kind to the native of Langhorne, Pa., whose career with the Guardians looks to be drawing to a close.

After looking like his 2025 struggles were a fluke, starting spring training by going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and a home run, his play quickly declined yet again. Ever since that first game of Cactus League play, he's only been able to record three hits over the last 30 at-bats. He is also second on the team in strikeouts at a mark of 14.

Of all outfielders who've suited up for the Guardians in spring training and recorded 10 or more at-bats, he has the lowest batting average. He's also the only outfielder to have double-digit strikeouts.

With many players looking much better, all while being younger, it may be time to cut ties and allow Jones to try and regain his footing somewhere else.

The Importance of Such a Decision

By moving on from Jones, the team can confidently look towards the future and begin to push all their resources into players like George Valera and Chase DeLauter, two prospects who are likely to make their debuts in the big leagues this season.

Either trading or releasing Jones makes their spots on the Opening Day roster a near promise, while keeping him on the roster would make it very difficult to carry many outfielders.

Outside of those two, the Guardians have four-time Golden Glover Steven Kwan in center field, or left if needed, and Angel Martinez, who started in the outfield last season. Each has looked incredibly efficient at the plate in spring training. Kwan's OPS comes in at .918, while Martinez's is the highest of all outfielders this spring at a mark of 1.205.

That's four, not including Jones, who is playing at a way better level right now. If they decide to move ahead with the former Colorado Rockies standout, they'll be making a frustrating and disappointing decision.

Ushering in the Next Era

Alongside players like DeLauter and Valera, even players who may not make the Opening Day roster will still have their timelines skewed until Jones is off the roster.

If the front office does move on from Jones, it would allow them to start DeLauter and Valera, all while potentially calling up Petey Halpin, whose base-running abilities would be a big help in late-game situations, and CJ Kayfus, who's spending time in the outfield as well.

While he's primarily a first baseman, Jones not being on the roster would help the coaching staff help develop him in various fielding positions.

Now, it would be a feel-good story if Jones could do a complete 180, but it just seems unlikely with where he's at right now. Cleveland just may not be the place to tap back into that Colorado magic he used to have.

In the coming days, a decision will have to be officially made regarding Jones, as the front office brings the roster down to 26 total players for Opening Day.