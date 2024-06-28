Cleveland Guardians Named MLB's Biggest Surprise For 2024
The Cleveland Guardians entered Friday's action with a record of 51-28, representing the best mark in the American League.
Who had that on their bingo card back in March?
After all, last year, the Guardians won just 76 games, and their roster certainly didn't appear to be playoff-caliber heading into 2024.
Plus, Cleveland lost its top starting pitcher, Shane Bieber, to Tommy John surgery back in early April.
All of that, and yet, the Guardians own a very comfortable seven-game lead over the Minnesota Twins for first place in the AL Central.
That's why Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller has named Cleveland the biggest surprise of the 2024 MLB season.
On paper, the Guardians certainly don't look like juggernauts. Yet, they are currently on pace to win 105 games and have homefield advantage throughout the AL playoffs.
Pretty remarkable.
Cleveland has gotten incredible contributions from unlikely sources, especially in the case of Steven Kwan.
Going into 2024, Kwan had never even hit .300, but through the first several months of the season, he is doing his best Luis Arraez impression, slashing .373/.431/.548 with seven home runs and 24 RBI.
And that's with Kwan actually hitting a bit of a slide lately.
Jose Ramirez has been terrific, and Josh Naylor could very well make his first All-Star appearance thanks to his 20 home runs through 315 plate appearances.
While the Guardians have had issues with their starting rotation, their bullpen has been the best in baseball by a rather wide margin. Cleveland's relievers boast a 2.36 ERA, with the Los Angeles Dodgers' pen coming in second at 3.02.
Plus, the Guardians still have about a month to make some moves before the MLB trade deadline.
There is still plenty of time remaining in the season, but there is no doubt that Cleveland has been one of the best teams in baseball through the end of June.
I'm not even sure Guardians fans themselves saw that coming.