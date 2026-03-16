Stuart Fairchild Is Itching for a Spot in the Big Leagues With the Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians' coaching staff and front office are going to have a tough decision if Stuart Fairchild continues thriving.

Following the start of the World Baseball Classic, where Fairchild represented Chinese Taipei, he found himself at the top of his game, belting two home runs, one of which was a grand slam against Czechia, in 12 at-bats. He also drew four walks to five strikeouts, while also stealing three bases and flashing his tremendous speed.

After returning from the WBC, he kept that momentum high, striking a solo home run 405 feet in his first game back at spring training.

This type of productivity and power at the plate from a player like Fairchild, who for most of his career has been a journeyman, is exciting. On the contrary, it makes the decision on placing him in Triple-A or the majors that much more difficult.

When asked about the play of Fairchild recently at the WBC, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt offered praise to the 29-year-old.

"I didn't follow it closely, but our group did," Vogt said. "Good to see him get a couple of results, couple of big hits. We know the power is there with Stuart and the defense as well. Again, it's getting him back into our group. How does that puzzle piece come into play... and getting him as many at-bats as possible before the end of camp."

So far, when playing with Cleveland at spring training, Fairchild has flashed little moments of excitement in his game. In just 13 at-bats, one more than he was able to get at the WBC, he's recorded four hits, one double and one home run for one RBI. He's also drawn a single walk.

Compared to most of the other players that Cleveland's looking at to compete for a spot on the Guardians' Opening Day roster, he's actually putting together a strong case to get the nod.

Cleveland #Guardians OF Stuart Fairchild hit his 1st HR of the spring today a 405-foot solo shot to center field 101.5 mph off the bat in the 7th inning vs the Athletics.



Video - Bubulin82 on Instagram #GuardsSpring pic.twitter.com/PZGSsgINz0 — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) March 16, 2026

Of players with 10 or more at-bats, he has the sixth-best batting average at a mark of .308. Yes, it's a low, limited number of chances, but flashing his abilities no matter what amount of games he ends up playing in is important.

The only outfielders ahead of him with better marks at the plate are Kahlil Watson, who has already been sent back down to the minors; Jaison Chourio, who is still too young and inexperienced to make the big league roster; Petey Halpin, who is also fighting for a spot on the major league roster; Chase DeLauter, who has been exceptional in limited opportunities while battling injuries; and Ángel Martínez, last year’s starting center fielder.

Four-time Golden Glove winner Steven Kwan has his spot in the outfield locked down, while George Valera seemingly does as well. That means the final roughly two to three spots for outfielders come down to DeLauter, Martinez, Halpin and Fairchild.

Fairchild is facing a very, very tough road ahead to carve out a role in the big leagues with the Guardians; however, if he keeps performing at the rate he has been, he may leap his way into real contention.

For now, he'll likely begin the campaign in the minors, mainly due to the fact that he has no options remaining and hasn't been added to the 40-man roster yet, and if the Guardians front office decides to send him down, he would be DFA'd.

His path ahead may be more determined by injuries or prospect inconsistencies, rather than how well he's been playing.