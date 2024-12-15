Cleveland Guardians New Pitcher Receives Electrifying Take
The Cleveland Guardians made a major trade, sending Andres Gimenez to the Toronto Blue Jays. Following that move, they pulled of a second trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates that brought in 25-year-old pitcher Luis Ortiz.
Being able to acquire Ortiz was a big win for the Guardians. He has flashed major potential and could end up becoming a huge part of the Cleveland rotation.
Also, the Guardians were able to bring back Shane Bieber in free agency. After finishing the year with the rotation being a weakness, Cleveland has made the moves necessary to make it a potential strength if players live up to their potential.
Former MLB player and current analyst Sean Casey spoke out with an electrifying take about the Guardians' new pitcher.
“This guy’s got electric stuff…this guy is an absolute young stud.”
Ortiz certainly could end up becoming a star in the future. Being able to get him for the price that Cleveland paid was a major steal.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Pirates, Ortiz ended up appearing in 37 games and making 15 starts. He ended up compiling a 7-6 record to go along with a 3.32 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, a 2.5 K/BB ratio, and 135.2 innings pitched.
Those are solid numbers for a 25-year-old pitcher.
More than likely, Ortiz will end up being a part of the Guardians' rotation. They could use him out of the bullpen, but making him a full-time starter is likely the route they will choose to take.
This is the kind of move that can take a team from being a contender to a favorite. If Ortiz can continue developing and become the pitcher that many think he can be, he has superstar talent.
Only time will tell what kind of player he will become for Cleveland. There are major reasons to be excited about this move and the outlook is great for him.
Hopefully, the Guardians' staff can develop him the way that they have developed many other pitchers. If they do that, he could end up becoming an ace-caliber starter.