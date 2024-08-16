Cleveland Guardians Outfielder Finding Success At Right Time
The Cleveland Guardians were on a seven-game losing streak just a week ago, and from the outside, it felt like the world was crumbling around them. However, the team bounced back and is currently on a five-game winning streak heading into their series against NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers.
One player in particular helped the Guardians turn it around and is getting hot at the perfect time. That’s outfielder Will Brennan, who has been swinging a hot bat over the last week.
Brennan was optioned to Triple-A after the team acquired Lane Thomas at the trade deadline two weeks ago. He immediately started hitting the ball with intent in the minors and was called back to the big leagues on August 9. Since returning to the major league lineup, Brennan has been Cleveland’s hottest hitter.
Chill Will has a .381/.381/.524 in the month of August, which includes two crucial RBI. One of those came against the Minnesota Twins, and the other was a game-tying RBI triple against the Chicago Cubs.
Stephen Vogt has noticed this uptick from Brennan and has rewarded him with hitting second in the lineup over the last few games.
This offensive surge from Brennan is coming at the perfect time for the Guardians. They recently optioned Angel Martinez to Triple-A Columbus, and Thomas has been in a slump since he was traded to Cleveland. Vogt has been thin with his outfield options, but Brennan’s success has provided a solution.
It’s important to note that Brennan was struggling a lot at the plate in the middle of June and eventually found himself on the injured list due to rib cage inflammation. However, he’s looked like a different hitter with a different plate approach ever since he returned from the injury.
Hopefully, the success Brennan has found over the last week is the production the Guardians get down the stretch now that he appears to be healthy.