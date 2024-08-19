Guardians Place Starting Pitcher Alex Cobb On 15-Day Injured List
The Cleveland Guardians are halfway through a six-game road trip, having been swept in a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
On Monday, the team announced three roster transactions ahead of its three-game set against the New York Yankees, who are tied for the American League's best record.
All three roster moves involve the team's pitching staff, who is set to face a Yankees squad that leads MLB in walks, on-base percentage, and OPS.
1. Right-Handed Pitcher Alex Cobb Placed on 15-Day Injured List
The 36-year-old starting pitcher has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a fractured nail in his pitching hand. In two starts with Cleveland since being acquired at the trade deadline, Cobb has gone 1-1 with a 4.35 ERA, four strikeouts, and three walks in 10.1 innings pitched, throwing 100 of his 162 pitches for strikes.
He began this season on the injured list after undergoing left hip surgery, making seven Minor League rehab starts before joining Cleveland on August 9.
2. LHP Anthony Gose Promoted From Triple-A Columbus
This year, the 34-year-old left-hander made one relief appearance for the Guardians on August 7 versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. He pitched 1.1 innings, allowing two hits, two earned runs, and one walk, while throwing one strikeout.
In 36 relief appearances with Triple-A Columbus, he has gone 5-4 with a 3.46 ERA, 55 strikeouts, and 25 walks, converting 10 of his 14 save opportunities.
3. LHP Sam Hentges Transferred to 60-Day Injured List
The 28-year-old left-hander had been on the 15-day injured list for just over a month with left shoulder inflammation. He was placed on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on July 30, allowing five hits, four earned runs, and two walks, while throwing one strikeout in four games during this span.