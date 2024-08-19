Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Place Starting Pitcher Alex Cobb On 15-Day Injured List

Cleveland has placed the right-hander on the 15-day injured list due to a fractured nail on his pitching hand.

Logan Potosky

Aug 14, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Alex Cobb (35) delivers a pitch in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field.
Aug 14, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Alex Cobb (35) delivers a pitch in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field. / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
The Cleveland Guardians are halfway through a six-game road trip, having been swept in a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

On Monday, the team announced three roster transactions ahead of its three-game set against the New York Yankees, who are tied for the American League's best record.

All three roster moves involve the team's pitching staff, who is set to face a Yankees squad that leads MLB in walks, on-base percentage, and OPS.

1. Right-Handed Pitcher Alex Cobb Placed on 15-Day Injured List

The 36-year-old starting pitcher has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a fractured nail in his pitching hand. In two starts with Cleveland since being acquired at the trade deadline, Cobb has gone 1-1 with a 4.35 ERA, four strikeouts, and three walks in 10.1 innings pitched, throwing 100 of his 162 pitches for strikes.

A baseball player wearing a white jersey, white pants, a red and navy hat, and a brown glove while throwing a baseball.
He began this season on the injured list after undergoing left hip surgery, making seven Minor League rehab starts before joining Cleveland on August 9.

2. LHP Anthony Gose Promoted From Triple-A Columbus

This year, the 34-year-old left-hander made one relief appearance for the Guardians on August 7 versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. He pitched 1.1 innings, allowing two hits, two earned runs, and one walk, while throwing one strikeout.

In 36 relief appearances with Triple-A Columbus, he has gone 5-4 with a 3.46 ERA, 55 strikeouts, and 25 walks, converting 10 of his 14 save opportunities.

3. LHP Sam Hentges Transferred to 60-Day Injured List

The 28-year-old left-hander had been on the 15-day injured list for just over a month with left shoulder inflammation. He was placed on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on July 30, allowing five hits, four earned runs, and two walks, while throwing one strikeout in four games during this span.

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

