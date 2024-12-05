Guardians Predicted To Add Veteran Arm To 2025 Rotation
The Cleveland Guardians' plan to address their lack of starting pitching continues to be a hot topic during the offseason. So far, the front office has yet to make any moves to bolster their rotation, but that doesn't mean they won't before spring training starts.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted the Guardians 2025 Opening Day rotation. In this projection, Cleveland's five-man group consists of:
Tanner Bibee
Andrew Heaney
Gavin Williams
Ben Lively
Triston McKenzie
The obvious name that stands out here is Andrew Heaney, which means Reuter is also predicting the Guardians will sign him in free agency.
Here's what Reuter had to say about that possibility:
"History tells us [the Guardians] are not going to break the bank, but Andrew Heaney would be a nice addition if he can be had for something similar to the two-year, $25 million deal he signed with the Texas Rangers two years ago."
Adding Heaney to the rotation seems like a move the Guardians would make, and if it does come to fruition, it should be a welcome one.
Heaney is coming off a solid season, finishing with a 4.28 ERA, 1.250 WHIP, and 4.04 FIP in 2024. Another interesting part of the lefty's game is that he's thrown over 145.0 innings in the last two seasons.
Cleveland desperately needs to add this type of production and simply an innings eater to their rotation for 2025.
Overall, this prediction feels like a very real possibility of what the Guardians could roll out at the start of next year.
Tanner Bibee is the team's ace moving forward. Gavin Williams is due for a bounce-back and healthy season. Ben Lively showed in 2024 that he could be a consistent four or five-starter in a rotation. Stephen Vogt still feels confident that Triston McKenzie can contribute at the Major League level.
The only question remains is whether it's enough to win a World Series.