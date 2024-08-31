Guardians Predicted To Promote Versatile Infielder For September Call Ups
The Cleveland Guardians, along with the rest of MLB, are about get a little releif on the roster front with September call-ups. This is the time of the year when each major league organzation can add an additional position player and pitcher to the roster for the home stretch.
Bleacher Report predicted a September call-up for every MLB playoff contender and projected the Guardians to promote Gabriel Arias to take the extra roster spot.
Here's what B/R's Joel Reuter's explanation for the move:
"When rookie Brayan Rocchio won the starting shortstop job for the Cleveland Guardians this spring, it pushed Gabriel Arias into a utility role on the bench to start the year, though he still broke camp with a spot on the Opening Day roster."
"He hit .222/.255/.353 over 161 plate appearances in a limited role before he was optioned to Triple-A at the All-Star break, and seeing regular at-bats has served him well in getting back into a rhythm at the plate."
"The 24-year-old is hitting .348/.400/.667 with 11 extra-base hits over 75 plate appearances in August, and with the ability to play anywhere on the diamond other than pitcher and catcher, adding him to the bench for the final month should be a no-brainer while he's swinging a hot bat."
Guardians fans may be disappointed by this prediction and are hoping to see players such as Kyle Mnazardo, Goerge Valera, or Juan Brito make the list. However, looking at the larger picture, an Arias promotion does make some sense.
Arias is hitting a hot bat in the minors right now, which is thanks to some swing adjustments that the organization is enthusiastic can help be a better hitter at the major league level. The only way to find out whether these tweaks will work is to give him big league at-bats. If Arias comes up and continues to struggle, then another conversation can be had.
Also, as Reuter mentions, his defensive versatility could come to be a valuable piece as Stephen Vogt continues to move players around the field.
Whether or not Arias is added to the team when the calendar turns remains to be seen, but it wouldn't be surprsing if he is Cleveland's choice.