Guardians Predicted To Sign Reliable Starting Pitcher

Nick Pivetta would be a clear upgrade to the Cleveland Guardians' starting rotation.

Jul 19, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta (37) delivers to the plate in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians have made strides to improve their starting rotation, which posted a 4.40 ERA during the 2024 season.

However, there are still options to make even more upgrades before Opening Day.

Will Laws and Nick Delbe of Sports Illustrated put together a list of the top remaining free agents and their predictions for where each player could land.

Nick Pivetta is one of the top starting pitchers left on the market, and the pair of writers projects him to sign with the Guardians.

Adding Pivetta to Cleveland's current rotation would provide a reliable veteran arm to a group that comes with many questions.

Pivetta, who debuted during the 2017 season, has a career 4.76 ERA and a 1.316 WHIP. These stats have been pretty consistent throughout his career, as he finished with a 4.14 ERA, 1.126 WHIP, and a 103 ERA+ following the 2024 season.

As Laws and Delbe also note, "Over the past four years, Pivetta has been a safe bet for an ERA in the low- to mid-4's over 150 innings. He's been prone to giving up hard contact but has put up shiny strikeout and walk rates to raise his production floor."

One concern for the Guardians is that signing Pivetta would mean losing a future draft pick.

The 31-year-old declined the one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Boston Red Sox, meaning that whichever team signs will lose a pick.

Still, Pivetta would be a clear upgrade in Cleveland's rotation, and for a team that was three games away from a World Series last season, they should be okay with losing one draft pick.

