Cleveland Guardians Proving That Money Isn’t Everything In 2024

MLB standings as of June 25:



1. Cleveland Guardians 51-26 (.662)

2. Philadelphia Phillies 52-27 (.658)

3. New York Yankees 52-29 (.642)



Payroll rankings:



Guardians: $100M (26th)

Phillies: $245M (4th)

Yankees: $307M (2nd)