Cleveland Guardians Proving That Money Isn’t Everything In 2024
All season long, the Cleveland Guardians have looked the part of a potential World Series contender. They are now 51-26 and are currently in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.
While the way they have played has been impressive, it's even more impressive that they are doing it without spending big money.
In recent history, baseball has become a sport that many believe success is bought in. Look at the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. Both teams have been known to spend as much as possible trying to add as much talent as they can.
Even though it helps to have elite talent, it doesn't necessarily equal being the best team in the league.
Currently, the Guardians are the No. 1 team in baseball from a record perspective. They're ahead of the Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies. That doesn't mean they're "better" than those teams, but they're right on par with them.
Hayden Grove, a sportswriter for Cleveland.com, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share an interesting fact about the season.
He noted that Cleveland is currently better than both the Yankees and Phillies so far this year, even though they rank No. 26 in payroll rankings. Philadelphia comes in at No. 4 and New York comes in at No. 2.
That post perfectly shows that money isn't everything in baseball. The Guardians are proving that fact with the way they are playing.
Will it pay off in the end? No one knows. But, Cleveland has built the right way and are not needing to send money out in bunches to find success.
It will be interesting to see how the next couple of months shake out, especially with the MLB trade deadline next month. The Guardians look the part of a serious contender and hopefully they can continue playing like it.
Small money teams usually don't receive a lot of hype, but Cleveland is showing that flashy moves and contracts are not necessarily the measure of success in Major League Baseball.