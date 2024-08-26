Cleveland Guardians Recall Left-Handed Pitcher For Doubleheader With Kansas City Royals
The Cleveland Guardians have a crucial four-game series with the Kansas City Royals this week, which could either give the Royals the division lead or make their path to the playoffs near impossible.
The series starts with a doubleheader on Monday, and the organization recalled Joey Cantillo to be the 27th man.
Cantillo made his major league debut earlier in the year and has made four starts this season (against the Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins, and New York Yankees) and has an 8.47 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP over 17.0 innings pitched.
Joey has certainly looked well at times this season, but has also struggled with his command. It's also important to note that all four teams Cantillo has faced in his first four starts are all currently in the playoff picture.
Stephen Vogt said prior to the game that Cantillo will be available out of the bullpen in game one but will not be starting for the team. That honor will go to Nick Sandlin, who will be used as the team's opener for the first game of the doubleheader.
Appearing as a reliever is not something foreign to Cantillo as he's come out of the bullpen multiple times throughout his minor league career before.
Vogt was clear before the game that their goal was all about how to best get through 18 innings when making these pitching decisions. He went on to say that Sandlin would typically see the top part of the order anyway, so it just made sense to start him there.