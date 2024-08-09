Cleveland Guardians Receive Major Injury Update On Top Pitcher
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee is expected to make his start against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday after being sidelined for his last outing, via Zack Meisel of The Athletic.
Bibee was scratched from what would have been his most recent start against the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier this week due to shoulder soreness.
The good news is that Bibee appears to be alright.
Bibee has been a revelation for the Guardians this season.
The 25-year-old has gone 9-4 with a 3.48 ERA while allowing 102 hits and registering 132 strikeouts over 121.2 innings of work.
Given how brutal Cleveland's starting rotation has been throughout 2024, losing Bibee for an extended period of time would have been a gut punch.
Bibee has been one of two constants in the Guardians' starting pitching staff this year, with the other being Ben Lively.
However, there is no question that Bibee has been Cleveland's top arm.
The second-year big-leaguer boasts an impressive 1.093 WHIP and has also recorded a very nice strikeout-to-walk ratio of 4.26.
Bibee was selected by the Guardians in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft.
The right-hander made his major-league debut in 2023, going 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA over 25 starts. He finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting for his efforts.
Cleveland entered Friday's action against the Twins having lost five straight games. The Guardians' lead over Minnesota in the AL Central has dwindled to just three-and-a-half games, so this is a pivotal series for Bibee's squad.