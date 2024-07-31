Cleveland Guardians Receive Rough Take On Lane Thomas Trade
The Cleveland Guardians needed to add a bat before the MLB trade deadline, and they did, acquiring outfielder Lane Thomas in a trade with the Washington Nationals.
It wasn't exactly a flashy acquisition, but Thomas is certainly an upgrade over, say, Will Brennan.
That being said, The Athletic's Jim Bowden—a former MLB general manager—does not seem too enthralled with the Thomas deal, saying that the Guardians "grossly overpaid" to land him.
Cleveland traded three prospects for Thomas: left-handed pitcher Alex Clemmey and infielders Jose Tena and Rafael Ramirez.
Clemmey headlined the return and was considered one of the better pitching talents within the Guardians' system. Cleveland selected him in the second round of the MLB Draft last year, and while he is just 19 years old, many love his stuff.
Bowden also notes that Thomas will hit free agency after next season.
To be perfectly honest, the fact that the Guardians will get an extra year of club control out of Thomas can actually be viewed as a positive. At least he isn't a half-year rental.
Still, there is no question that Cleveland seems to have given up a lot for a player with a .738 OPS on the season.
Thomas made his Guardians debut on Tuesday, going 1-for-4 in the team's win over the Detroit Tigers.
The soon-to-be-29-year-old did smash 28 home runs in 2023, though, and he is slashing .326/.410/.512 against lefties this year. So, perhaps he will provide a major lift to Cleveland's lineup.
You just have to wonder if the Guardians could have acquired him for less.
All things considered, it was definitely a seller's market at this year's trade deadline, so Cleveland may have had no other choice.