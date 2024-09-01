Key Guardians Reliever Exits Game After Hit By Line Drive
The last thing the Cleveland Guardians need right now is one of their key reliever facing a long, extended stint on the injured list. The bullpen has the one thing keeping the Guardians in key games.
However, all of Progressive Field was holding their breath after Tim Herrin was hit in the arm by a line drive against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Herrin came on in relief for Pedro Avila in the eighth inning with two runners on and two outs. The only batter he faced was Oneil Cruz, who smoked an 83.2 mph line drive back at Herrin, which hit him on his throwing arm.
Carl Willis and the trainer came onto the field to assess Herrin, and they ultimately decided it was best for him to leave the game.
Cleveland did have a chance to get out of the inning after Brayan Rocchio fielded the ball that deflected off Herrin, but his throw to first base was high, and everyone was safe. Eli Morgan ended up coming into the game in relief of Herrin and immediately gave up a two-run single in Rowdy Tellez.
Herrin has been a key part of Cleveland's bullpen and one of the reasons they have the best in baseball. The left-hander has a 2.14 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP in 63 appearances this season. Herrin has been pitching well lately, with a 1.59 ERA in his last seven games.
The Guardians are still without their other left-handed reliever, Sam Hentges, and his return this season is uncertain. A possible extended absence for Herrin could be very costly for the bullpen.