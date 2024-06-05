Guardians Reliever To Make First Career Start On Wednesday Night
On Tuesday night, the Cleveland Guardians earned an important series-opening victory over the Kansas City Royals.
With the win, Cleveland grew its American League Central Division lead to five games.
After the contest, Guardians Manager Stephen Vogt announced a change in the team’s starting rotation for the series.
Reliever Nick Sandlin is set to take the mound to begin the second game of the set on Wednesday night. While this will mark his 171st regular-season MLB appearance, it will be his first career Major League start.
The right-hander has pitched very well this season, going 4-0 with a 2.77 ERA, one save, 29 strikeouts, a 0.77 WHIP, and .126 opposing batting average in 29 relief appearances.
Usual starter Logan Allen will be available out of Cleveland’s bullpen. In his last outing, the left-hander tied his career-high of seven earned runs allowed on six hits, walking two and striking out just one in a career-low 1.2 innings of work on the road against the Colorado Rockies.
Time will tell if Wednesday night will serve as a “bullpen game” for the Guardians’ pitching staff, a contest in which multiple relievers shoulder the innings load of a starting pitcher. Cleveland’s bullpen has been one of the premier units in baseball, leading MLB in: ERA (2.38), holds (51), fewest runs allowed (69), fewest earned runs allowed (60), fewest home runs allowed (11), WHIP (0.97), opposing batting average (.194), and saves (22, tied).
First pitch for the second game of Cleveland’s current series against Kansas City is set for 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday night at Progressive Field.