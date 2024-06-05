Three Observations From Guardians Win Over Royals, 8-5
There’s no hiding the magnitude of the Cleveland Guardians series against the Kanas City Royals even though it’s the first week of June. The Guardians found themselves in a predicament early in the game but still found a way to come back and win the series opener.
Here are three observations and takeaways from the Guardians’ victory, 8-5.
Triston McKenzie’s Struggles
Triston McKenzie pitched a 5.1 innings and struck out seven batters. But he also gave up nine hits and five runs in his start.
One area in particular stands out as a reoccurring problem for Sticks. The long ball continues to be an issue for McKenzie as all of the runs he gave up came via home runs. Hunter Renfroe hit a solo shot in the third inning and Bobby Witt Jr. had a two-homer, four-RBI night off Cleveland’s start.
McKenzie has now given up nine home runs in his last four starts.
Long Ball Brings The Guardians Back
Kansas City made a costly fielding error in the seventh inning scoring three runs for the Guardians and ultimately was the difference maker in the win. However, Cleveland had to dig themselves out of the five-run hole to even make this play possible.
They were able to overcome that thanks to a three-run home run from Josh Naylor and a two-run shot from Tyler Freeman.
The Guardians have made massive strides to improve their slugging and power-hitting department since last season. Two home runs to erase a lead that large would’ve felt impossible a year ago. But this is a different Guardians team and Tuesday night was more proof of that.
Hustle Pays Off Again
Cleveland’s comeback wouldn’t have been made possible without their hustle on the base paths.
Naylor was running hard to second base on David Fry’s hit to shortstop. This aggressiveness is part of what caused Witt to miss the bag and make a throwing error to first base. Fry’s hustle down the line also helped him be safe at first.
“If Naylor doesn’t beat him to second, that’s an easy inning-ending fielder’s choice and we’re probably still playing,” said Stephen Vogt after the game.
It’s the little things such as this that lead to winning baseball like we saw on Tuesday night.