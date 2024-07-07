Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Reveal AL-Leading Five All-Stars

Cleveland's five All-Star selections are the franchise's most since the 2018 season.

Logan Potosky

Jul 6, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Progressive Field.
Jul 6, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Progressive Field. / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
The Cleveland Guardians are 56-32 (.636) through their first 88 games this season, which is the best record in the American League.

And after the 2024 MLB All-Star Game pitchers and reserves were announced on Sunday, the team will now have the most American League representatives in this year's Midsummer Classic.

Below is a breakdown of Cleveland's five All-Stars for the 2024 campaign, the team's most since 2018.

José Ramírez, Third Baseman

This year marks the 31-year-old's fourth consecutive All-Star selection, and sixth overall.

Ramírez ranks top-six in MLB in: RBI (76, second), home runs (23, tied for fourth), total bases (182, sixth), runs (68, sixth), and extra-base hits (42, tied for sixth).

Steven Kwan, Left Fielder

2024 marks the 26-year-old's first career All-Star selection. The left fielder has been one of MLB's premier hitters this year, and has won an American League Gold Glove Award each of the last two seasons.

Kwan leads MLB with a .364 batting average, while ranking top-10 in on-base percentage (.419, third), OPS (.957, sixth), and slugging percentage (.538, 10th).

Emmanuel Clase, Relief Pitcher

The Guardians closer is heading to his third consecutive All-Star Game. The 26-year-old ranks second in MLB with 27 saves, while tallying a 0.85 ERA, 39 strikeouts, and a 0.64 WHIP.

Josh Naylor, First Baseman

Naylor has been named an All-Star for the first time. The 27-year-old has been one of MLB's most productive power hitters this season, ranking fifth in RBI (66) and tied for eighth in home runs (21).

David Fry, Designated Hitter

The Cleveland utilityman is off to his first career All-Star Game in his first full MLB season. In 66 games this year, the 28-year-old is hitting .306 with 57 hits, 14 doubles, eight home runs, 33 RBI, and a .920 OPS.

Logan Potosky

LOGAN POTOSKY

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

