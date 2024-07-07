Cleveland Guardians Reveal AL-Leading Five All-Stars
The Cleveland Guardians are 56-32 (.636) through their first 88 games this season, which is the best record in the American League.
And after the 2024 MLB All-Star Game pitchers and reserves were announced on Sunday, the team will now have the most American League representatives in this year's Midsummer Classic.
Below is a breakdown of Cleveland's five All-Stars for the 2024 campaign, the team's most since 2018.
José Ramírez, Third Baseman
This year marks the 31-year-old's fourth consecutive All-Star selection, and sixth overall.
Ramírez ranks top-six in MLB in: RBI (76, second), home runs (23, tied for fourth), total bases (182, sixth), runs (68, sixth), and extra-base hits (42, tied for sixth).
Steven Kwan, Left Fielder
2024 marks the 26-year-old's first career All-Star selection. The left fielder has been one of MLB's premier hitters this year, and has won an American League Gold Glove Award each of the last two seasons.
Kwan leads MLB with a .364 batting average, while ranking top-10 in on-base percentage (.419, third), OPS (.957, sixth), and slugging percentage (.538, 10th).
Emmanuel Clase, Relief Pitcher
The Guardians closer is heading to his third consecutive All-Star Game. The 26-year-old ranks second in MLB with 27 saves, while tallying a 0.85 ERA, 39 strikeouts, and a 0.64 WHIP.
Josh Naylor, First Baseman
Naylor has been named an All-Star for the first time. The 27-year-old has been one of MLB's most productive power hitters this season, ranking fifth in RBI (66) and tied for eighth in home runs (21).
David Fry, Designated Hitter
The Cleveland utilityman is off to his first career All-Star Game in his first full MLB season. In 66 games this year, the 28-year-old is hitting .306 with 57 hits, 14 doubles, eight home runs, 33 RBI, and a .920 OPS.