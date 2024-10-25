Guardians Rookie Shortstop Saw Tremendous Development In 2024
Shortstop has been a position of uncertainty for the Cleveland Guardians ever since the organization traded Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets ahead of the 2021 season.
Questions about Cleveland's long-term plan for its middle infield continued throughout the 2024 regular season, but Brayan Rocchio may have answered some of them with an incredible postseason performance.
Guardians manager Stephen Vogt is very impressed with Rocchio's growth during the regular season and is excited to see where he goes from here.
"I can't speak enough about the job Brayan Rocchio did playing shortstop every day," said Vogt."
"Obviously, Gold Glove finalist. He worked tirelessly with Rouglas Odor and Kai Correa on his defense and worked tirelessly in the cage with our hitting group as well. Brayan put in the work. He showed up every day, was the same person consistently, and he grew. He grew a lot as a player this year, and to see the performance he put on offensively in the postseason, it's not a surprise after a full season under his belt, as well as his experience in winter ball last year playing on a big stage."
Yes, Rocchio made a few errors in the playoffs, and they came at incredibly costly times for the Guardians. However, we can't let those distract from the other incredible defensive plays he made and the confidence he found at the plate during that stretch.
The rookie infielder had his best span at the plate in the majors when the lights were the brightest, and he hit .333/.421/.485 with an OPS of .906 in 33 playoff at-bats.
Rocchio will likely be Cleveland's 2025 Opening Day shortstop, and hopefully, this strong postseason run can springboard him to a better all-around season next year.
"Brayan was outstanding and tremendous for us in the postseason and a good sign of what could be moving forward. Really, it's just a testament of the growth and learning that he did along the way during the season."