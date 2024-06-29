Guardians Roster Moves: Eli Morgan Activated Off Injured List, Changes To Pitching Depth
The Cleveland Guardians made a plethora of roster moves on Saturday morning as they prepared for the third game of a four-game set with the Kansas City Royals. All of these moves had to do with the pitching staff and what it would look like moving forward.
Eli Morgan Activated From IL
The Guardians are getting some reinforcements on the pitching front as the team activated RHP Eli Morgan off of the injured list.
The right-hander has suffered two injuries so far this season with the latest one being elbow inflammation. He also spent time on the IL earlier this season with shoulder inflammation. It’s great to add Morgan back to an already dominant bullpen.
Morgan has pitched in 10 games this season and has a 1.64 ERA and 1.18 WHIP.
Matthew Boyd Placed On 15-Day IL
The Guardians officially signed LHP Matthew Boyd, but immediately placed him on the 15-day injured list. Boyd at some point could be a factor in Cleveland’s rotation, but that will have to wait.
Darren McCaughan Option To Triple-A
The Guardians have called on RHP Darren McCaughan a few times over the last week to give them valuable innings. Friday night was his latest appearance as he threw 78 pitches in 4.0 innings to save Cleveland from needing to use any other relievers in a blowout game.
Zak Kent Designated For Assignment
The Guardians traded for RHP Zak Kent at the end of March to help the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A) with their pitching depth. Kent only appeared in three games for the Clippers before he was designated for assignment in order to make room for Morgan on the 40-man roster.