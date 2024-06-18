Guardians Roster Moves: Kyle Manzardo Optioned, Jose Ramirez Activated
The Cleveland Guardians made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon as they prepare to take on the Seattle Mariners for a three-game set at Progressive Field. Here are the latest changes in Cleveland’s organization.
Jose Ramirez Activated
Jose Ramirez was absent for two of Cleveland’s games against the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend because he was placed on the paternity list. He was activated on Monday afternoon and should be back in the lineup on Tuesday.
Ramirez has been Cleveland’s best player this season and is looking like an American league MVP candidate. He’s currently hitting .269/.330/.534 with an OPS of .864.
Kyle Manzardo Optioned To Triple-A
Cleveland initially called up Johnathan Rodriguez when they placed Ramirez on the paternity list. They had to make room for J-Ram upon his return and the corresponding move was sending Kyle Manzardo back to Triple-A Columbus.
Manzardo came into the season as Cleveland's second-ranked prospect (per MLB Pipeline) and initially was called up when Steven Kwan went to the injured list in early May.
Manzardo has shown flashes of being a productive big league hitter, but an argument can be made he still has room to develop. He hit .207/.241/.329 with an xwOBA of just .232 over his first 87 major league plate appearences. Manzardo also carried a strikeouts rate of 26.4 percent and a walk rate of 3.4 percent.
At some point, Manzardo should be back with the big league team. But for now, getting everyday at-bats is best for his development.