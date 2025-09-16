Cleveland Guardians set for three game set in Detroit with massive implications
The stage is set for the biggest series of the Cleveland Guardians' season thus far. They are in Detroit for a three game set with the Tigers starting tonight.
Cleveland comes in at 78-71, sitting 6.5 games back of Detroit, and three games out of a wild card spot.
The Guardians need to take at least two out of three at the very least to remain in the race for the division. Getting swept would wrap up the central division for the Tigers, but if the Guardians can sweep the Tigers, the division essentially becomes a toss-up heading into the final stretch, where the Guardians and Tigers still play three more times.
So, how are each of these teams playing coming into this series?
Detroit is coming off losing two-of-three in Miami and they are 5-5 in their last 10 games. The Tigers also had a scare with their reigning Cy Young winner, Tarik Skubal, but he has been cleared and is set to start Thursday against the Guardians.
Cleveland on the other hand, is red hot. Coming off a sweep of the White Sox, and 9-1 in their last 10 games, this hot streak is fueled by timely hitting and great pitching. The Guardians are getting hot at the right time.
The sweep of the White Sox was sealed by a jaw-dropping play by Brayan Rocchio in the bottom of the ninth inning of Sunday's victory.
The path to the central division crown starts by winning this series in Detroit. Winning two out of three would at least keep Cleveland alive, but a sweep could completely flip the race in the Guardians’ favor. A sweep moves the Guardians to 3.5 games out with 10 to play, and three of those being against the Tigers at Progressive Field.
Game 1 will see Joey Cantillo take the mound for the Guardians against Casey Mize for the Tigers. Detroit has Jack Flaherty listed for Wednesday and Tarik Skubal for Thursday. Cleveland has yet to announce starters beyond tonight, leaving the rotation flexible as they enter their most crucial series of the year.
The Guardians have battled all season and dealt with tons of adversity, but they remain in the race, and now the margin is razor thin.
Here is how the Guardians sit:
6.5 GB in the division race (with six games left vs. DET)
5.5 GB of BOS (due to tiebreaker)
4.5 GB of NYY
3 GB of HOU
Playing some of their best baseball right now, the next three nights in Detroit will determine whether Cleveland is still chasing the division crown or left clinging only to Wild Card dreams.