Guardians Announce Team Statement Amid Emmanuel Clase, Luis Ortiz Update
Unfortunately, one of the biggest storylines following the Cleveland Guardians in the 2025 season has been the gambling investigation into Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz, and it looks like we’re nowhere close to a resolution on MLB’s findings.
The league announced via a statement on Sunday morning that Clase and Ortiz’s non-displinary administrative leave has been extended through the end of the 2025 regular season.
“MLB and the MLBPA have agreed to extend the non-disciplinary paid leave of Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz until further notice while MLB continues its investigation. We will not comment further until the investigation has been completed,” read the press release.
Shortly after the update from MLB, the Guardians released their own statement regarding the news.
Cleveland’s statement said, “We have been informed of the extension and will continue to fully cooperate with the investigation.”
This statement from the organization reflects the same mindset the team has had ever since the initial news broke, that they’ll be fully cooperative with MLB’s investigation.
Ortiz was originally placed on non-disciplinary paid leave on July 3, which was also a day he was supposed to start. In his first season with the Guardians, Ortiz made 16 starts, recording a 4.36 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP.
Clase was placed on leave on Monday, July 28, just days before MLB’s trade deadline. Cleveland's superstar closer was in plenty of trade rumors and speculation ahead of deadline day, and the Guardians could have gotten a massive haul for him, given what other teams got in return for relievers with lesser statistics than Clase.
Amid this new update, The Athletic’s Zack Meisel reported that the Guardians are still on the hook for Clase and Ortiz’s contract, which adds another layer of frustration and difficult for Cleveland’s front office to navigate as the investigation is still ongoing.
This is now the third time Ortiz’s leave has been extended and the second time Clase’s has. At this point, it’s anyone's guess as to when MLB will come to a conclusion on its investigation.
However, for everyone’s sake, hopefully, this investigation doesn’t carry too far into the offseason.
