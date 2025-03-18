Cleveland Guardians' Shane Bieber Provides Update On Injury Rehab
Opening Day is only a week and a half away, and the front office has some tough decisions to make with the roster leading up to the first game of the season.
Shane Bieber, who continues to rehab from Tommy John surgery, won't be on the Cleveland Guardians' initial roster, but there's still some good news for Cleveland's star pitcher.
The former Cy Young winner has already made some very positive strides in his injury rehab, and Bieber highlighted some of the most recent progress he's made in his recovery.
"I feel great. Prior to taking a couple of days off, I think I threw my seventh bullpen. First one where I introduced some offspeed. I threw change-ups - fastballs and change-ups," said Bieber during a recent media availability.
"Pleasantly surprised with how everything is playing, and very happy to continue that progress. Really, everything has been going as well as I can expect and hope for. So, I'm hopeful to keep that going."
While it's amazing to hear Bieber is incorporating more pitches into his bullpens and responding well, there's still no timetable or target date for his return to the mound.
Bieber admitted that he's eager to ask for a date and look forward, but he also realizes that he must still trust the medical group and not get too far ahead of himself in his overall rehab.
At some point, Bieber will be back on the mound pitching for the Guardians.
There's no reason to rush anything and risk a setback or a new injury.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Insider Shuts Down Absurd Cleveland Guardians Trade Rumor
MORE: Cleveland Guardians' Top Prospect Hit With Discouraging Take
MORE: Guardians Skipper Has Seen 'Different' Gabriel Arias This Spring
MORE: Guardians Predicted to Make Shocking In-Season Trade
MORE: Guardians Earn Unfavorable Position In Recent MLB Power Rankings