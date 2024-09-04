Cleveland Guardians' Star Pitcher Receives Concerning Take
The Cleveland Guardians' starting rotation has been one of the worst in baseball this year, and a big reason for that has been the absence of star pitcher Shane Bieber.
Bieber made just two starts in 2024 before going down with an elbow injury that required the dreaded Tommy John surgery.
As a result, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter has named Bieber the Guardians' worst bang-for-buck player in 2024.
Bieber is earning $13.1 million this season, which is certainly an awful lot for someone who has barely pitched. That's especially considering Cleveland is well known for being one of the most financially conservative teams in baseball.
Not only that, but Reuter notes that Bieber displayed a decrease in velocity last season, which could spell trouble for the ace right-hander moving forward.
Bieber is slated to hit free agency next offseason, and given his incredibly checkered injury history, it stands to reason that the Guardians may let him walk, particularly if a rival squad offers the former Cy Young winner a sizeable contract.
The 29-year-old entered the big leagues in 2018 and has spent his entire career in Cleveland, establishing himself as a forced to be reckoned with when healthy.
Of course, "when healthy" is the operative phrase there.
Over the past four seasons, Bieber has made 16, 31, 21 and two starts, respectively. In 2023, Bieber demonstrated some concerning signs, with his typically phenomenal strikeout rate dipping to 7.5 punchouts per nine innings.
Bieber was showing signs of a resurgence in 2024, going 2-0 without giving up a run in his pair of starts, but his campaign was unfortunately cut short.