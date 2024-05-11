Guardians Showing Enormous Improvement In Power Stats
Home runs and power hitting will never be a calling card of this iteration of the Cleveland Guardians. Not that this is a bad thing, but this has been made clear over the last few seasons and even as they've been at the bottom of the totem pole in terms of total home runs.
Through the first 39 games of the 2023 season, the Guardians had only 22 home runs which was easily the fewest in all of baseball. Cleveland also had the lowest SLG in MLB at .342 at the time.
Cleveland entered the offseason with one of the worst power-hitting lineups in baseball and they didn’t make too many outside moves to help improve this. Instead, they relied on their young roster to develop and adjust hitters' mindsets at the plate.
This was a big gamble to take, but that strategy is currently paying off for the Guardians and they’ve seen a noticeable improvement in the power department.
Through 39 games in the 2024 season, Cleveland has nearly doubled their home run output hitting 42 home runs heading into Saturday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox. Their SLG has also jumped to a .394.
Again, this isn’t due to a massive free agent signing or prospect call-up. It’s the same group just finally putting it all together.
Cleveland’s current home run leaders are:
- Josh Naylor - 10
- Jose Ramirez - 9
- Will Brennan - 4
- Tyler Freeman - 4
- Estevan Florial - 4
- Steven Kwan - 3
- Bo Naylor - 3
There are certainly better power-hitting rosters in baseball such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and Philadelphia Phillies. Just based on lineup construction, the Guardians are unlikely to ever reach this level.
However, Cleveland is making a noticeable improvement and this core is evolving right before our eyes.